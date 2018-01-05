>
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
Popchips
A regular feature in the sofeminine office, Popchips still give you the joy of having a packet of crisps without having to worry about your daily calorie count going skyhigh.

The difference between popchips and regular crisps is that there's no frying or baking involved in making them so the fat content and calories are literally halved!

The best thing about them is that despite being only 100 calories, they still taste totally amazing! Well worth sacrificing the Kettle Chips for anyday.

Available at Waitrose.




10/01/2013
