Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
Wonderful Pistachios
Wonderful Pistachios


Nuts are a great healthy option to supplement for those bad boy biscuits.

As well as tasting good these green gems are shown to improve heart health, lower blood pressure and relieve stress - who knew!

Supposedly the physical reminder of the empty shells in front of you will help to put you off from eating too many - we're not sure how true this is but worth a try all the same. It would be definitely hard to stop munching on these sweet chilli nuts from Wonderful Pistachios - but at 3 calories per nut it isn't all bad.

Although quite high on the fat content, this is all 'good' fats that help with shiny hair and healthy skin, just be careful not to over-do them!

Available from Wonder Pistachios.



10/01/2013
