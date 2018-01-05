Manuka Honey bar

Not a fan of chocolate? These Manuka honey boost bars will give you double the energy with less than half the calories.



Intrigued? Manuka honey is well known for it's health benefits but alongside of this these bares are full of five nutrient-rich super-foods as well as being dairy free, glucose free and contain 80% fruit.



At only 166 calories (all slow-release) these bars will be like a well needed shot of expresso only tastier, healthier and down right better.



Available at Comvita.





