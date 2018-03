Steve Leaves Salads

The thing with packaged salad bowls is that for the majority they can be quite dull or full of things you don't want to eat.



With Steve's salad bowls they're packed full of interesting flavours, like the Wasabi rocket salad with ginger and chilli croutons for one.



Made from fresh organic leaves they're also relatively cheap at £2.75, which when you're paying £5 for essentially leaves in other places, makes them a really good option!



Available from Waitrose, Ocado and Tesco.