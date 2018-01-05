G'Nosh Dippables

We all love a bit of hummus but have you ever looked at the fat content? Just don't.



What you do need to do is check out the G'NOSH Dippables range. The delicious dips with bespoke rosemary, polenta and black olive grissini dippers are super-healthy and only a miniscule 147calories.



They come in three flavours including: Sweet black bean, Smoky chipotle hummus and our favourite, the Smoky roasted aubergine babaghanoush and when we say they are delicious, we really, really mean it.



Available from Ocado, John Lewis and Selfridges.



