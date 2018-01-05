>
>
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
  
Oomf bench pressed oats
In this article

Oomf bench pressed oats


Oats are the number one champions of healthy breakfasts and these convienent little oaty pots are packed full of all the goodness that you need.

Free from artificial sweetners, full of protein and slow release energy Oomf bench pressed oats are a quick and healthy breakfast option and take only 60 seconds to prepare!

They also feature whey protein which acts to boost energy and reduce calorie consumption throughout the day.

Another perk is that they're available in three delicious flavours including Banana, Ginger bread and Apple, sultana and cinnamon - breakfast need never be boring again.

Available from health stores across the UK and online.



10/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringHot celebrity men in uniform
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         