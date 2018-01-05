Oomf bench pressed oats

Oats are the number one champions of healthy breakfasts and these convienent little oaty pots are packed full of all the goodness that you need.



Free from artificial sweetners, full of protein and slow release energy Oomf bench pressed oats are a quick and healthy breakfast option and take only 60 seconds to prepare!



They also feature whey protein which acts to boost energy and reduce calorie consumption throughout the day.



Another perk is that they're available in three delicious flavours including Banana, Ginger bread and Apple, sultana and cinnamon - breakfast need never be boring again.



Available from health stores across the UK and online.