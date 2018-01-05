>
Healthy foods and snacks to eat at your desk
Nosh Raw Smoothie
Nosh Raw Smoothie


Everyone loves a smoothie but not everybody loves the hassle of making them yourself in the morning...

Detox smoothies are nothing new, but finding one that tastes good as well as doing the job is harder than you think.

This is why we've turned to Nosh Detox. They've had a massive celebrity following for years, including Gwyneth Paltrow (of course) but now they've produced the first 100% raw smoothie range and we think you should know about it.

The technique of High Pressure Processing makes sure that these little bottles retain more naturally occuring mineals, anti-oxidants and vitamins than any other.

One thing we know for sure is they taste good.

Available from Ocado and health stores around the UK.



