>
>
Quiz: Find the hidden calories

Healthy Chinese food

 

- Healthy Chinese food


Question 7/10 :

What's the healthiest choice from the Chinese takaway menu?
 •  Spicy beef
 •  Spring rolls
 •  Steamed ravioli


  
  


7
Sarah Horrocks
15/04/2010

Article Plan Hidden calories quiz
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! 50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         