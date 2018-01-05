>
>
Quiz: Find the hidden calories

Healthy Italian dishes: pizza, pasta or ravioli?

 

- Healthy Italian dishes: pizza, pasta or ravioli?


Question 8/10 :

Your beloved takes you out for an Italian. What's the healthiest option for you?
 •  4 seasons pizza
 •  Pasta alla carbonara
 •  Cheese ravioli


  
  


8
Sarah Horrocks
15/04/2010

Article Plan Hidden calories quiz
Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalFoods that you can easily grow at home
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         