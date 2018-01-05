How to calculate and reach your ideal weight

What's your ideal weight and how do you get there?

If you're like most women, your relationship with your weight has probably had its fair share of ups and downs.



We all have an idea of what we 'should' weigh in our heads, even if achieving that weight (let alone maintaining it) is about as realistic a target as fitting into a pair of Cheryl Cole's skinny jeans.



The reality is that we all have an ideal weight, which depends on our height, age, lifestyle and family.



Find out what your ideal weight is with our calculator, and get advice from Dr Dukan, creator of the Dukan diet on how to reach and maintain it for life.





PH, CB

