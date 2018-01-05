>
>
Calculate your ideal weight
Article in images

What is the ideal weight?

 

- What is the ideal weight?


Your ideal weight is based on durable balance.

It is the weight we should be naturally be, at which we feel fit, healthy and happy. Before you embark on a diet, you need to work out your ideal weight so that you know the realistic weight to aim for without sacrificing your health or happiness. And crucially, your ideal weight is a target weight you can maintain in the long term.

Read on to calculate yours!




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
17/01/2011
Reader ranking:2.4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         