Calculate your ideal weight
Article in images
Calculate your ideal weight
10 Rules To Make Your Diet Work
Using weighing scales properly
The Fricker method
Beat the winter blues
Health and Fitness Editor
17/01/2011
Reader ranking:
2.7/5
Rank this page:
Article Plan
How to calculate and reach your ideal weight
▼
What is the ideal weight?
Reach your ideal weight with the Dukan diet: phase 1
The Dukan diet: phase 2
The Dukan diet: phase 3
Maintaining your ideal weight
Correcting weight gain
