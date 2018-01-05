>
Calculate your ideal weight
The Dukan diet: phase 2

 

The Dukan Diet

2-Dukan date: consolidation phase

The principle: Now, the aim is to consolidate and prolong your weight loss. After a very restrictive phase, you start eating a greater variety of food so that your body doesn't become resistant to dieting.

This phase sees the reintroduction of a small amount of carbs every day, which means that your calorie intake increases, but only slightly (so as to avoid a sudden secretion of insulin, the hormone that stimulates the growth of fat cells).

What to eat: As much lean protein and veg as you like + 2 pieces of fruit + 2 slices of bread + 1 portion of starchy food (200g cooked pasta, brown rice, bulgur wheat, polenta,etc) per week. And there's the added bonus of 1 special meal per week with a starter, main course and dessert of your choice!

Typical day:

- Breakfast: 1 unsweetened drink, 1 portion of protein, 1 dairy product, 2 slices of wholemeal bread.
- Lunch and dinner: salad or protein, lean meat (minimum 150g) or fish (minimum 200g), as much veg as you like, 1 piece of fruit.

Duration: Until you reach your target weight.




  
  
17/01/2011
