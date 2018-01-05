Maintaining your ideal weight

Provided that you stick to a healthy diet and get regular exercise, once you reach your ideal weight you should be able to maintain it.



In practice, a balanced diet includes the following every day: 5 portions of fruit and veg (400 to 600g), in any form (fresh, cooked, puréed, juiced...)

3 dairy products (cheese, milk, yoghurt, etc.)

1 to 2 portions of fish, meat or eggs

1 to 2 tablespoons of fat or oil

3 portions of starchy foods and/or bread The ideal meal is therefore made up of 1 portion of raw and/or cooked vegetables, 1 source of protein (meat, fish, egg), 1 portion of starch and/or bread, 1 dairy product, and 1 raw or cooked piece of fruit.



When it comes to exercise, the rule is simple: walk at least 30 minutes per day and make sure you get 1 to 2 hours of exercise per week, regardless of the type of sport (gym, tennis, jogging, hiking, etc.).



The more muscular your body is, the more calories it will burns even at rest. Geting active is essential if you want to stabilise your weight.





