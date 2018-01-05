>
>
Calculate your ideal weight
Article in images

Reach your ideal weight with the Dukan diet: phase 1

 

- Reach your ideal weight with the Dukan diet: phase 1
To reach your ideal weight, one solution is to invert your energy balance, in other words reduce your energy intake and increase your energy expenditure in order to eliminate fat reserves.

To increase your chances of success, better opt for a gradual method. Here's the gospel according to the Dukan diet.

The Dukan Diet

1-Attacking phase

The principle: This phase involves drastically reducing your energy intake by selecting foods in a way that surprises your body and brings abour rapid and significant weight loss (2 or 3 kg), but doesn't cause you to lose muscle mass.

You eat a lot of lean protein to fill you up and nourish your muscle mass, and vegetables to bring you fibre, water, vitamins and minerals, prevent deficiencies and fatigue.

What to eat: Lean protein (fish, shellfish, soya, veal and beef (except steak), poultry without the skin, eggs without any added fat, lean ham, 0% fat dairy products) and vegetables. Eat as much of these as you like.

If you want to lose weight more quickly, start by eating just lean protein (without any veg) for the first 1-3 days.

A typical day:
- Breakfast: 1 unsweetened drink, 1 low-fat dairy product, 1 portion of lean protein.
- Lunch and dinner: salad or lean protein, lean meat (minimum 150g) or fish (minimum 200g), and as much veg as you like.

Duration:
One week maximum.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
17/01/2011
Reader ranking:3.6/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Tricks and tips for an active new yearCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         