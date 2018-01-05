Reach your ideal weight with the Dukan diet: phase 1 To reach your ideal weight, one solution is to invert your energy balance, in other words reduce your energy intake and increase your energy expenditure in order to eliminate fat reserves.



To increase your chances of success, better opt for a gradual method. Here's the gospel according to the Dukan diet.

The Dukan Diet 1-Attacking phase



The principle: This phase involves drastically reducing your energy intake by selecting foods in a way that surprises your body and brings abour rapid and significant weight loss (2 or 3 kg), but doesn't cause you to lose muscle mass.



You eat a lot of lean protein to fill you up and nourish your muscle mass, and vegetables to bring you fibre, water, vitamins and minerals, prevent deficiencies and fatigue.



What to eat: Lean protein (fish, shellfish, soya, veal and beef (except steak), poultry without the skin, eggs without any added fat, lean ham, 0% fat dairy products) and vegetables. Eat as much of these as you like.



If you want to lose weight more quickly, start by eating just lean protein (without any veg) for the first 1-3 days.



A typical day:

- Breakfast: 1 unsweetened drink, 1 low-fat dairy product, 1 portion of lean protein.

- Lunch and dinner: salad or lean protein, lean meat (minimum 150g) or fish (minimum 200g), and as much veg as you like.



Duration: One week maximum.





