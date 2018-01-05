The Dukan diet: phase 3 The Dukan Diet 3-Dukan diet: stabilisation phase



The principle: At this stage, the aim is to maintain the same weight.



To manage this, you need to stay on the ball and carry on eating a healthy, balanced diet.



In practical terms this means prolonging the reintroduction of carbs by altering your portion sizes, and on one day a week you eat only protein.



What to eat: As much lean protein and veg as you like + 100g cooked starchy food + 2-3 pieces of fruit + 2-3 slices of bread, plus 1 special unrestricted meal per week with starter, main course and dessert EXCEPT one day every week on which you only eat protein.



Typical day:

Breakfast: 1 unsweetened drink, 1 portion of protein, 1 dairy product, 2 slices of wholemeal bread, 1 piece of fruit. Lunch: salad or protein, lean meat (minimum 150g) or fish (minimum 200g), cooked starchy food (100g - optional), 1 piece of fruit.

Dinner: salad, lean meat (minimum 100g) or fish (minimum 150g), as much veg as you like, 1 piece of fruit.

Duration: Life!





