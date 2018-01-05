>
Calculate your ideal weight
The Dukan diet: phase 3

 

The Dukan Diet

3-Dukan diet: stabilisation phase

The principle: At this stage, the aim is to maintain the same weight.

To manage this, you need to stay on the ball and carry on eating a healthy, balanced diet.

In practical terms this means prolonging the reintroduction of carbs by altering your portion sizes, and on one day a week you eat only protein.

What to eat: As much lean protein and veg as you like + 100g cooked starchy food + 2-3 pieces of fruit + 2-3 slices of bread, plus 1 special unrestricted meal per week with starter, main course and dessert EXCEPT one day every week on which you only eat protein.

Typical day:
  • Breakfast: 1 unsweetened drink, 1 portion of protein, 1 dairy product, 2 slices of wholemeal bread, 1 piece of fruit.
  • Lunch: salad or protein, lean meat (minimum 150g) or fish (minimum 200g), cooked starchy food (100g - optional), 1 piece of fruit.
  • Dinner: salad, lean meat (minimum 100g) or fish (minimum 150g), as much veg as you like, 1 piece of fruit.

Duration: Life!




  
  
