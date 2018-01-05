|
How to drop a dress size in a week
If you want to know how top drop a dress size in a week (relatively) safely then you've come to the right place:
Our intrepid reporter Anna Whitehouse tested out to options for how to drop a dress size in a week and gives her honest opinions on whether bootcamps work wonders or are a waste of time!
Bootcamp one:What: Viva Mayr Detox Centre, Klagenfurt, Austria
Cost: From ₤160 a night, including all meals. Treatments are charged separately
Go to: www.viva-mayr.com
Weight before: 10 stone 9lbs
Bootcamp two:
What: New You Luxury Bootcamp, Somerset, UK
Health and Fitness Editor
26/09/2011
