>
>
How to drop a dress size in a week
Article in images

Day two

 

© Stockbyte - Day two
© Stockbyte
Day two

According to Dr Mayr it’s not what we eat but how we eat. So we are supposed to chew our food forty times to aid and abet the digestion process.

It’s breakfast time and the Viva-Mayr guests look like a herd of cows chewing on the cud.

I’ve just had my first appointment with the clinic director Dr Stossier, who has put me on the mild cleansing diet, which basically consists of a boiled egg, some yoghurt and bread for breakfast, a vegetable medley for lunch and soup for dinner.

By day two I am so hungry I could eat my flip flop.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/09/2011
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Foods that you can easily grow at homeSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         