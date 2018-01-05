Day two © Stockbyte Day two



According to Dr Mayr it’s not what we eat but how we eat. So we are supposed to chew our food forty times to aid and abet the digestion process.



It’s breakfast time and the Viva-Mayr guests look like a herd of cows chewing on the cud.



I’ve just had my first appointment with the clinic director Dr Stossier, who has put me on the mild cleansing diet, which basically consists of a boiled egg, some yoghurt and bread for breakfast, a vegetable medley for lunch and soup for dinner.



By day two I am so hungry I could eat my flip flop.







