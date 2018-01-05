>
>
How to drop a dress size in a week
Article in images

Day three

 

7.30am start kicks off the digestive process © Stockbyte - Day three
7.30am start kicks off the digestive process © Stockbyte
Day three

Guests are advised to get up at 7.30am every morning - apparently an early start helps the digestion process.

Throughout your stay at Viva-Mayr you’ll have a number of appointments with the men and women in white coats.

I saw Dr Stossier for everything from lymphatic drainage massages and herbal baths to colonic irrigation and food allergies. Talking about your stools to random strangers becomes second nature and the simple rule is, when detoxing, ‘they should float and be light in colour’. Lovely.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/09/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day100 baby names fit for a royal
Famous lesbian and bisexual womenThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         