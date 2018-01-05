Day three 7.30am start kicks off the digestive process © Stockbyte Day three



Guests are advised to get up at 7.30am every morning - apparently an early start helps the digestion process.



Throughout your stay at Viva-Mayr you’ll have a number of appointments with the men and women in white coats.



I saw Dr Stossier for everything from lymphatic drainage massages and herbal baths to colonic irrigation and food allergies. Talking about your stools to random strangers becomes second nature and the simple rule is, when detoxing, ‘they should float and be light in colour’. Lovely.







