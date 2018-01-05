Day four Honestly, I don't want a doughnut! © Brand X Pictures Day four



Expect headaches, tiredness and a general feeling of greyness. While the doctors tell you that it’s all down to the mass of toxins escaping your system, all you really want is a duvet, the Gossip Girl box-set and some Häagen-Dazs.



Things take a little turn for the worse when my comrade (we’ll call her Bad Influence, or BI for short) ventures outside of Viva-Mayr realms. ‘Outside?’ I mutter. ‘Really? What if you see a cosy little café giving away free wine and ice cream?’



But interestingly when your body is being cleared out of all its nasties (“sludge” as the professionals call it), the last thing it wants is a mountain of doughnuts.





