How to drop a dress size in a week
Day five

 

There’s no doubt about it, I feel good. The headache has gone, my sluggishness has vanished and the whites of my eyes look like they have been bleached.

I feel like a quick jaunt up Mount Everest wouldn’t even work up a sweat. Apparently this feeling of wellness is entirely natural (and appreciated) at this time in the detox.

“Your body has pushed out a huge amount of toxins, which means your vital organs are feeling renewed, instantly giving you more energy,” says Dr Stossier.

My stomach is flatter and my skin is much clearer (that latter is down to the four litres of water I was quaffing daily), but that fact that I have shed 7 lbs in a week is neither here nor there. I just feel good.

The great thing about the Viva-May detox is that it won’t have you chewing on celery sticks 24-7. “Sometimes it is better to have a glass of wine in the evening instead of a salad,” advises Dr Stossier. “The former has already fermented, making it easier for the intestines to digest.” Here, here, I say.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/09/2011
