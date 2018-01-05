Day three © New You Luxury Bootcamp Day three



This is probably the hardest day because you are so near and yet so far from finishing. When you put your body through a gruelling seven hours of exercise a day, it is going to complain.



Combined with a few harsh words from Staff Ferguson (‘You’re pathetic, the lot of you,’ he grumbles), it all gets a bit emotional.



But, as Staff Ferguson says, ‘This is about mental, as well as physical training.’ Essentially we’re being trained to steer away from Mars Bars and make sure we hit the gym a little more than once a year.



After another two-hour sweat-fuelled sprint circuit I really really hope it works.





