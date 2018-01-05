>
How to drop a dress size in a week
Day four

 

Beach boxercise © New You Luxury Bootcamp - Day four
Beach boxercise © New You Luxury Bootcamp
It’s the usual circuits, power bags and endless running - all accompanied by Staff Ferguson’s hollers of ‘sort it out’ and ‘get your arses moving’.

Today was the first time I felt an improvement in my physical self. Things seemed a little easier and fifty squats was not such a chore.

When the boxing gloves come out, I am in the zone. Punching your way to fitness is not to be underestimated.

For every holler from Staff Ferguson each and every one of us punched harder, leaving a heaving, sweaty mass of women with suitably toned bingo wings.




  
  
Health and Fitness Editor
26/09/2011
