Day four Beach boxercise © New You Luxury Bootcamp Day four



It’s the usual circuits, power bags and endless running - all accompanied by Staff Ferguson’s hollers of ‘sort it out’ and ‘get your arses moving’.



Today was the first time I felt an improvement in my physical self. Things seemed a little easier and fifty squats was not such a chore.



When the boxing gloves come out, I am in the zone. Punching your way to fitness is not to be underestimated.



For every holler from Staff Ferguson each and every one of us punched harder, leaving a heaving, sweaty mass of women with suitably toned bingo wings.





