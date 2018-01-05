Day five © New You Luxury Bootcamp, Somerset, UK Day five



While the 5.30am starts are still distressing, my body has somehow adjusted to the intense amount of exercise being thrown at it. It’s at this point that Mary-Lou Harris, the centre’s nutritionist throws in her five cents worth.



“Wheat and white equals fat,” she says, explaining that part of the battle with weight-loss is simply steering clear of wheat and dairy products.



Instead she urges us to chow down on nuts, pulses, dark (never milk) chocolate and deep-coloured fruit and veg such as blueberries and broccoli - among other things.



After drooling at Mary-Lou’s healthy recipes (courgette spaghetti, anyone?), we’re taken on a three-hour bike ride over undulating roads.



A week ago, I’d have laughed at the thought of a solid three hours exercise. After a week at bootcamp, it’s a cinch. It’s then onto the final weigh in where I find a whopping 8 lbs has disappeared.



There’s nothing pathetic about that, eh Staff Ferguson?





