|
Day five
While the 5.30am starts are still distressing, my body has somehow adjusted to the intense amount of exercise being thrown at it. It’s at this point that Mary-Lou Harris, the centre’s nutritionist throws in her five cents worth.
“Wheat and white equals fat,” she says, explaining that part of the battle with weight-loss is simply steering clear of wheat and dairy products.
Instead she urges us to chow down on nuts, pulses, dark (never milk) chocolate and deep-coloured fruit and veg such as blueberries and broccoli - among other things.
After drooling at Mary-Lou’s healthy recipes (courgette spaghetti, anyone?), we’re taken on a three-hour bike ride over undulating roads.
A week ago, I’d have laughed at the thought of a solid three hours exercise. After a week at bootcamp, it’s a cinch. It’s then onto the final weigh in where I find a whopping 8 lbs has disappeared.
There’s nothing pathetic about that, eh Staff Ferguson?