Bootcamp one: DETOX! What: Viva Mayr Detox Centre, Klagenfurt, Austria

Cost: From ₤160 a night, including all meals. Treatments are charged separately

Go to: www.viva-mayr.com

Weight before: 10 stone 9lbs



Day one



I feel a bit gung ho about the whole thing. The fact that I could look like Kate Moss (even if in waist-size only) in a matter of days is, indeed, an exciting concept. The place itself - aptly named Viva-Mayr, with ‘viva’ meaning life and Dr Mayr being the founder of this detox - is pretty stark.



A clinical building, complete with men in white coats, the detox centre, where I am to "starve" for the next five days, sits at the foot of a tiny Austrian village called Maria Wörth.



My welcome dinner here includes slithers of avocado, a small hunk of smoked trout and some stale spelt bread (it helps the chewing process apparently). It’s all pretty tasty, but it feels a little like I’ve just nibbled an amuse bouche and the rest is on the way.









