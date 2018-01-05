Bootcamp two: EXERCISE! What: New You Luxury Bootcamp, Somerset, UK

Cost: £1,425 per person for a shared room, including all meals

Go to: www.newyoubootcamp.com

Weight before: 10 stone 9lbs



Day one



Anyone who thinks bootcamp is a slightly more strenuous spa break is much mistaken. From the offset Staff Ferguson, our task master for the duration makes it clear that there is no messing around (‘Get rid of your bags and get outside,’ he hollers).



Chocolate is confiscated and within an hour of arrival we are doing circuits to establish our level of fitness.



While the accommodation is luxuriant (think old country manor and four poster beds) when you have done more than 500 squats and can’t put one foot in front of the other it somehow becomes irrelevant. I’d have slept on a bed of nails - and it’s only the first day.







