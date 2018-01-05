The verdict on detoxing to lose weight Weight loss or waste of time? © Stockbyte Weight before: 10 stone 9lbs

Weight after: 10 stone 2 lbs



Professional verdict:



Dietitian and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association, Dr Frankie says, “the idea of ‘detox’ is a load of nonsense. There are no pills or specific drinks, patches or lotions that can do a magic job. For the vast majority of people, a sensible diet and regular physical activity really are the only ways to properly protect your health.”



Anna's verdict:



It definitely works and I managed to keep the weight off for a couple of months. But a week of thinking about food was not my bag. Sure its in a relaxing spot, but there’s only so many books you can read while staving off hunger pangs so bad you just want to eat your flip flop.









