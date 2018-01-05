The verdict on exercising to lose weight

>
How to drop a dress size in a week
Weight before: 10 stone 9lbs
Weight after: 10 stone 1lb

Professional verdict:

Dr Adam Carey (of Celebrity Fit Club acclaim) says, "there is significant risk on a low-calorie diet and heavy exercise regime like this that, as well as burning off fat, you lose muscle mass. As you go back to a normal calorie consumption the weight will go back on and more quickly than before because your body's engine is now smaller.

Anna's verdict:

It’s tough. Much tougher than I anticipated. But the fact that my focus was not on food helped the week pass quicker than detoxing. Also, exercise is generally better for your state of mind than loafing around on a beach. For me, it’s bootcamp all the way.




  
 
