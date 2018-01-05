>
About IBS
IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) is a non-life-threatening, yet painful, uncomfortable and not to mention embarrassing problem that is faced by many individuals on a day-to-day basis.

Dr. Wendy Denning, GP, explains: “Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a sporadic and unpredictable disruption of the digestive system. Everyone suffers the odd upset, but if you regularly experience painful abdominal spasms, bloating, or attacks of constipation or diarrhoea, then you could be suffering from IBS."

The cause is not tied down to one simple reason, it may be due to problems with intestinal muscles, irregular bowel movements or due to the intestine’s sensitivity to movement and stretching.

As well as this, studies show that the body's relationship with the gut and the mind is linked. Dr Denning says that things like family bereavement can cause onsets of IBS. This might initially sound quite strange but IBS is not just down to diet - stress is a large part of IBS.

What’s more, it appears to be more common in women. Not such great news for us ladies.
