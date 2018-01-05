Onset and treatment of IBS

In this article













Sadly there is no magic cure for this affliction but it can be managed by carefully controlling your diet . The main reason for your IBS will probably come down to food intolerances which can be difficult to address but once you have them sorted it will be a much smoother road."Approximately 2/3 of IBS patients have at least one food intolerance and some have multiple intolerances," Dr Denning says. If you are experiencing the symptoms of IBS or if your movements have changed in frequency and consistency then it's a good idea to see your GP.Whilst Denning says that conventional treatment of IBS focuses on alleviation of stress , antispasm pills and a high-fibre diet , she is aware that more specific treatment plans are often needed.She says: "Sadly these are often unsuccessful and so leading patients to seek help from complimentary practitioners, many of whom have better results with this condition, is advised."Let's just put it out there, IBS is not a great situation but it can always get better. Specific food intolerance specialists like YorkTest Laboratories can provide you with personalised diet plans to alieviate the symptoms of IBS and all you have to do is send off for a kit!You can also do things yourself too. If you recognise a food type that triggers your IBS then removing it from your diet for 3-4 weeks and then steadily reintroducing it can help soothe your symptoms.