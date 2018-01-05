>
>
IBS Diet: Relieving bowel symptoms
  
What to eat
In this article

What to eat


To help fight off an uncomfortable gut eat fibre, fibre and more fibre!

The trick is to stick to food with a high-fibre content so things, shall we say, move along quicker.

Barbara Bradley Bolen says that the best part about fibre-intake is that it's actually so healthy in the long-run. “Apart from preventing constipation, it works wonders for overall body health too," she explains.

Therefore if you are suffering from constipation due to IBS then you should increase your intake of fruits, nuts, vegetables and whole grains.

The best foods to combat constipation are:

  • Prunes
  • Cherry Juice
  • Other fruits (particularly apricots, figs, peaches, and pears)
  • Brown rice
  • Wholegrain, seeded bread
  • Beans & pulses (such as kidney beans, pinto beans and canella beans)
  • Dark green veg (particularly kale, spinach and chard)
  • Vegetables (such as asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, beans, peas, pumpkin and squash)
You can also try adding a spoonful of ground flaxseed to your meals. It's easy to come by in the supermarkets or health food shops.
Health and Fitness Editor
01/04/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the world'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         