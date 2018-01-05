What to eat

To help fight off an uncomfortable gut eat fibre, fibre and more fibre!



The trick is to stick to food with a high-fibre content so things, shall we say, move along quicker.



Barbara Bradley Bolen says that the best part about fibre-intake is that it's actually so healthy in the long-run. “Apart from preventing constipation, it works wonders for overall body health too," she explains.



Therefore if you are suffering from constipation due to IBS then you should increase your intake of fruits, nuts, vegetables and whole grains.



The best foods to combat constipation are:



Prunes

Cherry Juice

Other fruits (particularly apricots, figs, peaches, and pears)

Brown rice

Wholegrain, seeded bread

Beans & pulses (such as kidney beans, pinto beans and canella beans)

Dark green veg (particularly kale, spinach and chard)

Vegetables (such as asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, beans, peas, pumpkin and squash)

You can also try adding a spoonful of ground flaxseed to your meals. It's easy to come by in the supermarkets or health food shops.