IBS Diet: Relieving bowel symptoms
  
What to avoid
What to avoid


It’s as important that you know what not to eat as what to eat! As some of the causes for IBS stem from a bad reaction to food it is really essential to have an idea of the foods that can upset your balance.

Some of the foods that you should probably steer clear of are:

  • Foods containing sugars such as fructose, lactose, raffinose and sorbitol.
  • Processed food such as fast food burgers etc.
  • Refined sugars such as chocolate bars and sweets
The NHS also approves a diet low in High FODMAP foods - Fermentable, Oligo-, Di-, Mono-saccharides and Polyols - that's a certain type of shortchain carbohydrates that are not broken down well in the gut, typically in foods like bananas, oranges, oats and courgettes. Things like caffeine, tea and cola can upset your gut as can barley, wheat and rye. Other common triggers include dairy products and alcohol so it's a good idea to avoid these too.


01/04/2013
