Helpful habits and activities

It's not just diet that can affect the severity of IBS. A review conducted by Dugdale and Longstreth also suggested certain activities and habits that can help relieve bowel symptoms.



They recommend regular exercises and complete sleep (8 hours) for alleviating some of the most painful symptoms. Any excuse for a good night's sleep should be taken straightaway!



Also (as always) smoking and alcohol should be avoided.



The same review also showed that stress was a big influence on IBS symptoms too, so if you can, then try to keep the stress in your life to a minimum. It’s also a great excuse to head to the spa or salon - thanks Docs.



