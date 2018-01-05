>
>
IBS Diet: Relieving bowel symptoms
Solution
At the end of the day, there really isn't a magic wand to wave away IBS.

However, if you practise a healthy diet and improve your eating and digestive habits it can go a long way in relieving some of the more uncomfortable symptoms associated with IBS.

In addition to these guidelines you can visit your GP or contact YorkTest Laboratories for more advice on how to tackle your disorder.

They will also be able to give you a more precise diagnosis of the type of IBS you suffer with and the triggers that can bring on an attack or make your symptoms worse.

They may also suggest specific holistic treatments that can help alleviate your discomfort.

Just remember that there’s hope! A balanced diet, exercise and regular relaxation can really make a difference.


