Lots of Japanese women and men have seriously enviable bodies - washboard stomachs, toned legs and not a sprinkling a cellulite on their pert bottoms.It's all down to their healthy diet which includes lots of fish, veg, healthy rice and smaller portions.Japan has the lowest obesity rate in the developed world, at just 3%! Pretty good when you compare it to the US, where the figure is 32%...The average Japanese person also eats about 25% fewer calories a day than an average American. Over a week, that tots up quickly.By making our diet a little bit more like the general Japanese diet, you might well start to see the pounds fall off.





Broths play a big part in the Japanese diet and are a warming, filling treat. Replace high-energy (and calorie!) food, such as chocolate, crisps and biscuits, with lower-energy food, like the following:The Japanese diet has lots of rice in it. It's low fat and helps you to fill up on fewer calories. Swap to brown rice for an extra healthy meal.Red bell peppers, green beans, onions, spinach, bamboo shoots, turnips, shitake mushrooms, wakame, the list is endless! It's quite normal to have four or five types of vegetable in one meal.Fatty fish is good as the omega-3 fatty acids are know for their heart- health and mood- boosting properties. Fish like salmon, fresh tuna, mackrel and sardines are good.There's a lot of soy in the Japanese diet - tofu, edamame beans, miso soup and, of course, soy sauce! Just make sure you don't have too much as it's high in sodium.Desserts are normally a selection of fruits. You can have some ice cream too, but just a little bit.Broths play a big part in the Japanese diet and are a warming, filling treat.

Downsides Broth with vegetablesSushiThinly sliced beef with rice. Fruit for pudding.This diet will not only help you to lose weight , but also has life-prolonging and mood-boosting effects.Also, because the food is so filling and low fat, you need never go hungry! Buying sushi can be quite expensive, and making it is tricky!

The book ' Japanese Women Don't Get Old Or Fat' by Naomi Moriyama and William Doyle is a great introduction to the Japanese diet.






