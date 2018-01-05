Top delivery diets to try

As anyone who’s spent a day doing 5:2 knows, dieting is often a lot more stressful than just steering clear of those chocolate biscuits. So we think it’s time to stop staring at calorie content like a maniac and let the diet delivery services do all the work for you.



Whether you’re looking to totally detox, shed some excess weight or just eat a little healthier, there are plenty of options out there, which offer healthy meals arriving at your doorstep every day - and leave all of the prep work and hassle to others. Exactly the way we like it.



We’ve all had issues with our weight but nutritional therapist and founder of Foods for Life Health and Nutrition consultancy, Yvonne Bishop-Weston says sometimes we just don’t know how bad the food we eat really is for us.



“It's not necessarily how much food we eat but the type of food that is more of the problem. There is far too much nutrient-depleted, processed, refined, chemical-laden rather than vitamin-laden food finding its way into our shopping baskets.”



What these diet delivery services do is make those educated choices about the right foods for your body’s needs. All you have to do is eat, exercise and watch the weight fall off.



Just one word of warning however; nutritional therapist Lisa Wulf says: “Delivery diets aid weight loss through controlled portions, but my issue is that depending on which delivery diet you choose, they don’t educate you about food long-term and the transition from ‘diet’ to ‘real life’ can be very difficult.”



So we talked to these two professionals about the best diet delivery services out there to see which deserves your dollar.

