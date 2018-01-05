Go Lower

A real food ketogenic diet (meaning the menu has been created to stimulate the body to burn fat), Go Lower combines one-to-one support with home-delivered meals made from natural ingredients.



The low-carb diet is rich in protein (meat, chicken, eggs), so expect to be eating nut cluster cereal for breakfast, pea and pancetta soup for lunch, Moroccan style lamb meatballs for dinner and bacon crisps and nut bars for snacks.



The diet is especially recommended for those with over three stone to lose, or with health issues such as thyroid problems or type 2 diabetes. Go Lower delivers across the UK and the diet costs £280 for the 28-day supply.

Testimonial

“Unlike other diets, I was never hungry and I loved the fact that the food was so tasty.”

Casey, 29, from Wirral (lost three stone and three dress sizes in three months on the diet)

Expert Testimonial

Yvonne Bishop-Weston:

“Invoking ketosis is the basic principle of the Atkins diet. If you are super obese then it could save your life but for everyone else the risk of damaging your kidneys, bad breath, constipation and increased risk of chronic disease should be balanced with the dangers of diabetes and coronary disease attributable to your excess body weight.”

www.golower.co.uk