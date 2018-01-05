Nutrichef

This healthy meal delivery service delivers frozen meals across the UK and fresh food to those living in Dorset, Surrey and Hampshire. All meals are wheat and dairy-free and menu choices include peaches with strawberries, blueberries and soya cream for breakfast, salmon mousse with pomegranate seeds on spelt bread and a three-leaf salad for lunch and chicken burgers with herbie potatoes, carrots and green beans for dinner.

The diet costs from £147 for the 7-day frozen foods plan.

Testimonial

“Everything is so easy to prepare and every meal is simply delicious! It helps me to monitor what I’m eating without cutting down on portions - I love it.”

Abi Titmuss, 32, actress, London



Expert Testimonial

Yvonne Bishop-Weston

“The portion sizes look barely enough to support a small guinea pig so consider a big bowl of salad and bean sprouts or miso soup if you feel yourself faint with hunger.”

www.nutrichef.co.uk