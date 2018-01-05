>
Top delivery diets to try
  
Nutrichef

Nutrichef


This healthy meal delivery service delivers frozen meals across the UK and fresh food to those living in Dorset, Surrey and Hampshire. All meals are wheat and dairy-free and menu choices include peaches with strawberries, blueberries and soya cream for breakfast, salmon mousse with pomegranate seeds on spelt bread and a three-leaf salad for lunch and chicken burgers with herbie potatoes, carrots and green beans for dinner.

The diet costs from £147 for the 7-day frozen foods plan.

Testimonial
“Everything is so easy to prepare and every meal is simply delicious! It helps me to monitor what I’m eating without cutting down on portions - I love it.”
Abi Titmuss, 32, actress, London


Expert Testimonial
Yvonne Bishop-Weston
“The portion sizes look barely enough to support a small guinea pig so consider a big bowl of salad and bean sprouts or miso soup if you feel yourself faint with hunger.”

www.nutrichef.co.uk


22/09/2010
22/09/2010
