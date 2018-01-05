>
Detox in a box

The Detox in a Box plan offers tasty meals (think an apple and cinnamon flapjack for breakfast, lemon and herb hummous with red cabbage, pumpkin coleslaw and corn crisp bread for lunch and chicken cacciatore with olives and capers for dinner) while cutting down on the calories (you average about 1,200-1,300 a day on this). Clients have a thorough telephone consultation to discuss plans and lifestyles before they begin.
Detox in a Box is £115.50 for a 7-day hamper, delivered to your door once a week.
 
"I lost 6 kilos in just 28 days. With my "on the move" lifestyle having all my meals delivered was so convenient, the food was delicious and very filling. Detox in a Box taught me exactly where I have been going wrong for all these years and I am now eating healthily and loving my new look!"
Karina Wiggins, 34, long-distance lorry driver, Poole Dorset
Yvonne Bishop-Weston:
“This is actually very well thought through and full of sound nutritional substance with lots of delicious options to make it more easily adaptable to your individual needs.

www.mydietinabox.co.uk


