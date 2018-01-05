Dietchef

Based on a 1,200 calorie a day diet for women (and 1,500 cals a day for men), Diet Chef offers three meals a day (plus a snack). Delivered in pouches, all you need to do is heat up the meal. Breakfast is granola or porridge, lunch is a soup (choose from flavours like chicken mulligatawny and chorizo and bean) or shake (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and more), while dinner offers up hearty meals like chicken curry lasagne and chilli con carne. Diet Chef meals are delivered in one go and cost £190 for a hamper with a month’s worth of food.



Testimonial

“Although at first I wasn’t sure what to expect, the meals are fantastic, really tasty. Combined with the convenience of not even having to shop or cook - it’s absolutely ideal to fit into my lifestyle, and other than a bit of willpower, it doesn’t take much to stick to, especially as there’s so much choice so you don’t actually get bored. My trick is to pile on the vegetables with dinner - you won’t be hungry afterwards.” Royce Marshall, 48, from Bawtry Expert Testimonial Yvonne Bishop-Weston: “If you are housebound and living on your own it may be a perfect healthier alternative to takeaway pizza as long as you heat them in a pan.”

www.dietchef.co.uk

