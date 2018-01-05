|
Top delivery diets to try
Bodychef
Following 5:2, Clean & Lean, or Dukan diet this January? Well with Body chef you can get these tailor made diet plan meals ready made and delivered straight to your home.
“Love the food, love the service! A sensible healthy diet that leaves nothing out. No extremism.”
Annie Cunnington, Lowestoft
Yvonne Bishop-Weston:
“The Bodychef Detox Diet would have the student nutritionists at the Institute of Optimum Nutrition in Richmond quivering with delight. Throw in a substantial mid-morning and afternoon snack and it's almost enough to live on. It's all packed in takeaway boxes and cartons so you just have to resist the temptation to pop it in the microwave and take a few more seconds to gently warm it in a stainless steel saucepan.”
RRP: from £17.98
Website: www.bodychef.com
|