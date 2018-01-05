>
Top delivery diets to try
  
Bodychef

Bodychef


Following 5:2, Clean & Lean, or Dukan diet this January? Well with Body chef you can get these tailor made diet plan meals ready made and delivered straight to your home.
Yep, it’s genius.

But this isn’t their only option either. Whether you want a bit of a quick fix, long-term solution or just want someone to show you how to eat well, Bodychef has a bespoke option for whatever the objective.

With personal nutrition plans and information and personalise calorie controls, you can’t get a better aid for following a diet plan.

The Bodychef diet plans start from £17.98 per day and are delivered nation wide. These prices include delivery and an unlimited amount of plan changes and food exclusions.


Testimonial
“Love the food, love the service! A sensible healthy diet that leaves nothing out. No extremism.”
Annie Cunnington, Lowestoft
Expert Testimonial
Yvonne Bishop-Weston:
“The Bodychef Detox Diet would have the student nutritionists at the Institute of Optimum Nutrition in Richmond quivering with delight. Throw in a substantial mid-morning and afternoon snack and it's almost enough to live on. It's all packed in takeaway boxes and cartons so you just have to resist the temptation to pop it in the microwave and take a few more seconds to gently warm it in a stainless steel saucepan.”

RRP: from £17.98
Website: www.bodychef.com


22/09/2010
