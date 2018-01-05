Balance Box

If you’re looking for a diet plan that gives you fresh, good quality food at an affordable price AND will help you lose some serious weight, you’ve found your winner right here.



Despite this being the cheaper range from the makers of Pure Package, Balance Box is by no means their inferior product. With a team of top nutritionist and chefs on board, this diet delivery service promises to help you to lose weight whilst giving you truly delicious, ethical food made from the best seasonal produce from London’s New Covent Garden Market. And believe us, they stick to their promise.



Unlike some diet deliveries it’s incredibly easy to fit around your lifestyle. You can choose from their Market Menu at (1,200kcal) or (Super Market Menu (1,800kcals) to be delivered in the week and at the weekend straight to your door in bulk. They give you breakfast, lunch and dinner with a few great snacks like berry bars and fruit chucked in. Most importantly, these meals aren’t your average diet meals.



We could happily eaten from those little Tupperwares for the rest of our health conscious lives.



Testimonial:

“After having my baby 4 months ago I still had some stubborn pounds to lose. I did the 1800 plan as I was breastfeeding and needed the extra calories - and I still lost half a stone in the first 10 days! I’m really delighted - the food was always delicious and filling, and you were a pleasure to deal with”. Jess, Brighton.



Expert Testimonial:

"You don’t have to go to the shops at all, which is good for avoiding the snack aisle of the supermarket. The meals and snacks seem to be well balanced and would comply to a ‘blood sugar balancing’ type diet. At only 1200 calories for women and 1800 for men, both meals and snacks are low in calories, the main aim of diet option is weight loss so not ideal for those completing a lot of exercise. At £20 per day for all meals and snacks this is not bad value." says Polly Douglas, Nutritional Therapist for Nuffield Health.



RRP: from £19.99 per day

Website: www.balancebox.com