For many ladies the supportive environment and intense bonding experience as each resident battles their weight, food and exercise demons together means friendships can flourish. FitFarms' online forum encourages residents to stay in touch and share their experiences, as well as recipes and tips for keeping the healthy routine. Staff also post and encourage those who have completed the course to get in touch if they need advice or motivation.



Jeanne Janssen has also had two stints at FitFarms successfully losing 5st and making long-lasting friendships. While taking a break from the stresses of her physically-challenging job as an engineer, 47-year-old Jeanne found the support she experienced from other residents key and intends to go back again to meet up with her friends.



“For someone in a stressful job it is actually one of the best vacations I have ever had to get mentally re-energised," says Jeanne who is currently living in the Netherlands. "As part of my control plan, I will be returning to FitFarms again with the friends I have made. Though we may not see each other regularly, my friends are significant contributors to my success story and I hope I have contributed to their successes too. We keep each other going by reporting our ups and downs via email. I would like to thank my new friends for all they have done to help me.”



Health Manager at FitFarms, Julie Brealy says: “Guests tell us they go home fitter, lighter and glowing from their healthy week. FitFarms is not just about weight loss, it is about long-term wellbeing.”



Prices for a one week stay are from £995. www.fitfarms.co.uk



All photos © FitFarms





