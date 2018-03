In this article























Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly



Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly Nothing says romance and luxury quite like a cocktail.



The bubbles, the taste and that sophisticated flute; a little bit of bubbly can take any special occasion (or friday night with the girls) to the next level of glamour.



From classic cocktail



Pass the bubbly we need a bellini stat ...*pops cork.*





Nothing says romance and luxury quite like a champagne The bubbles, the taste and that sophisticated flute; a little bit of bubbly can take any special occasion (or friday night with the girls) to the next level of glamour.From classic recipes to a fair few modern twists, try out our champagne recipes to celebrate in style this Valentine's Day Pass the bubbly we need a bellini stat ...*pops cork.*