>

Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly

 
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
In this article
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly

Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly 

Nothing says romance and luxury quite like a champagne cocktail.

The bubbles, the taste and that sophisticated flute; a little bit of bubbly can take any special occasion (or friday night with the girls) to the next level of glamour.

From classic recipes to a fair few modern twists, try out our champagne cocktail recipes to celebrate in style this Valentine's Day.

Pass the bubbly we need a bellini stat ...*pops cork.*



15/12/2014
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Winter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         