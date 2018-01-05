>
Godminsters Blush Champagne Cocktail
Godminsters Blush Champagne Cocktail


It might be getting a bit 'been there done that' but anything with Elderflower in right now has us sold.

With pomegranate, angnostura bitter and elderflower in, Godminsters have really gone all out for super-refreshment with this cocktail!

Ingredients:

-1 sugar cube
-1 - 2 drops Angostura bitters (optional)
-40ml pomegranate juice
-25ml Godminster vintage elderflower spirit drink
-100ml champagne
Method:
Place a sugar cube in the bottom of a champagne glass and add the angostura bitters if using.
Pour in the pomegranate juice and vintage elderflower spirit drink, top with champagne and serve!

15/12/2014
Tags Cocktails
