|
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
|
|
In this article
Godminsters Blush Champagne Cocktail
It might be getting a bit 'been there done that' but anything with Elderflower in right now has us sold.
-1 sugar cube
-1 - 2 drops Angostura bitters (optional)
-40ml pomegranate juice
-25ml Godminster vintage elderflower spirit drink
-100ml champagne
Method:
Place a sugar cube in the bottom of a champagne glass and add the angostura bitters if using.
Pour in the pomegranate juice and vintage elderflower spirit drink, top with champagne and serve!
|
|
Maria Bell
15/12/2014
|
Article Plan Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly ▼
|