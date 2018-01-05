Godminsters Blush Champagne Cocktail

It might be getting a bit 'been there done that' but anything with Elderflower in right now has us sold.



With pomegranate, angnostura bitter and elderflower in, Godminsters have really gone all out for super-refreshment with this cocktail!



Ingredients:



-1 - 2 drops Angostura bitters (optional)

-25ml Godminster vintage elderflower spirit drink

Method:

Place a sugar cube in the bottom of a champagne glass and add the angostura bitters if using.

Pour in the pomegranate juice and vintage elderflower spirit drink, top with champagne and serve!