Glasses up

If you're looking for a sophisticated cocktail then your search is ovcer. Charlie McCarthy, Purveyor from AllAboutTheCocktail has come up with a cocktail that comebines soft honey, vanilla, spice and champagne all in one - divine.
Ingredients:
-40ml Tullamore Dew
-10ml Agave Syrup
-25ml cloudy apple juice
-5ml fresh lemon juice
-Dash Peychauds bitters
-Approx 30ml champagne.
-Vanilla sugar.
-Lemon Zest.
Method:
Prepare a flute glass with a vanilla sugar rim.
Shake all ingredients except champagne together and fine strain into the flute, then gently top with champagne.
For a littlle extra pazaz zest lemon twist over the top of the glass, spiral and drop in to the glass.

15/12/2014
