Glasses up



If you're looking for a sophisticated cocktail then your search is ovcer. Charlie McCarthy, Purveyor from AllAboutTheCocktail has come up with a cocktail that comebines soft honey vanilla , spice and champagne all in one - divine.

Ingredients:

-40ml Tullamore Dew

-10ml Agave Syrup

-Dash Peychauds bitters

Method:

Prepare a flute glass with a vanilla sugar rim.

Shake all ingredients except champagne together and fine strain into the flute, then gently top with champagne.

For a littlle extra pazaz zest lemon twist over the top of the glass, spiral and drop in to the glass.