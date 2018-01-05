In this article























Poinsetta

Although we might have seen the last of the sun, this Simon Difford's summery cocktail using Cointreau and cranberries tastes like a little burst of sunshine. Ingredients: -30 ml Ocean Spray Cranberry Classic juice drink -15ml Cointreau -Brut Champagne (to top up) Method



Top with Champagne and garnish with a small slice of Pour the cranberry juice and Cointreau into a chilled flute.Top with Champagne and garnish with a small slice of orange on the rim.

