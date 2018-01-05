|
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
Poinsetta
Although we might have seen the last of the sun, this Simon Difford's summery cocktail using Cointreau and cranberries tastes like a little burst of sunshine.
Ingredients:
-15ml Cointreau
-Brut Champagne (to top up)
Method
Pour the cranberry juice and Cointreau into a chilled flute.
Top with Champagne and garnish with a small slice of orange on the rim.
