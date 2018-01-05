|
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
Rosemary Citrus Champagne cocktail
We like it when a cocktail offers us something a bit different. This aromatic, citrus cocktail has got us running to the kitchen to make it already.
Ingredients:
-6-10cm sprigs of fresh rosemary, plus 8 short sprigs for decoration.
-800 ml chilled fresh unsweetened tropical fruit juice.
-½ orange
-About 44-52 ice cubes
-750 ml well-chilled brut champagne.
Method:
Using Professional Shears, snip the 6 sprigs of rosemary in half to make a total of twelve 5-cm lengths; place in Classic Batter Bowl.
Using narrow end of a rolling pin, crush rosemary to bruise or break leaves.
Pour fruit juice into batter bowl; using a spoon, press down on rosemary to submerge
it in juice.
Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 6-8 minutes or until mixture nearly comes to a simmer, stirring once halfway through.
Carefully remove the bowl and leave to stand in a larger bowl of cold water (ensure water only comes halfway up sides of batter bowl, to avoid overflow); leave to infuse
and cool 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, cut orange into 4 slices and then in half again.
Remove the batter bowl from water bath. Strain cooled fruit juice mixture through large Stainless Mesh Colander into Stainless 6-Litre Mixing Bowl; discard contents of colander. Add 20 ice cubes to bowl; mix gently.
Slowly add champagne to avoid overflow and stir. Carefully place 3-4 ice cubes into each glass. Pour drink into glasses over ice to chill completely. Decorate rim of each glass with a slice of orange and a short rosemary sprig.
Serve immediately.
Maria Bell
15/12/2014
