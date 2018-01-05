Rosemary Citrus Champagne cocktail





Ingredients:

-6-10cm sprigs of fresh We like it when a cocktail offers us something a bit different. This aromatic, citrus cocktail has got us running to the kitchen to make it already.-6-10cm sprigs of fresh rosemary , plus 8 short sprigs for decoration.

-About 44-52 ice cubes



Method:

Using Professional Shears, snip the 6 sprigs of rosemary in half to make a total of twelve 5-cm lengths; place in Classic Batter Bowl.



Using narrow end of a rolling pin, crush rosemary to bruise or break leaves.



Pour fruit juice into batter bowl; using a spoon, press down on rosemary to submerge

it in juice.



Microwave, uncovered, on HIGH 6-8 minutes or until mixture nearly comes to a simmer, stirring once halfway through.



Carefully remove the bowl and leave to stand in a larger bowl of cold water (ensure water only comes halfway up sides of batter bowl, to avoid overflow); leave to infuse

and cool 10 minutes.



Meanwhile, cut orange into 4 slices and then in half again.

Remove the batter bowl from water bath. Strain cooled fruit juice mixture through large Stainless Mesh Colander into Stainless 6-Litre Mixing Bowl; discard contents of colander. Add 20 ice cubes to bowl; mix gently.



Slowly add champagne to avoid overflow and stir. Carefully place 3-4 ice cubes into each glass. Pour drink into glasses over ice to chill completely. Decorate rim of each glass with a slice of orange and a short rosemary sprig.



Serve immediately.