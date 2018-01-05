Poached Strawberries





Ingredients: Anything that Tom Aitkins touches turns to gold in our opinion and this could not be more right for this stunning twist on strawberries and cream . Although not a traditional champagne cocktail , this recipe is worth trying out for your friends - Enjoy!

500g caster sugar, 150g for shortbread, 150g for sabayon, 200g for strawberries

1 kg strawberries, trimmed and halved

1 bunch mint

vanilla pods, split and scraped (2 for the strawberries, 1 for the shortbread)

8 egg yolks

160ml champagne

500ml cream, lightly whipped

335g butter pastry , softened

Method:

For the shortbread, combine the butter, sugar, lemon and vanilla pods and mix until smooth and pale. Add the flour and mix until just combined. Press, wrap in cling film and set aside in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Roll out to a thickness of 0.5cm and place in a shallow baking tray. While the dough is still raw, cut into small equal rectangles and sprinkle evenly with caster sugar. Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes making sure the biscuits cook without browning.

To poach the strawberries, combine all the ingredients in a large pan with 600ml of water - apart from the strawberries - and simmer for 5 minutes. Add in the strawberries and return to a simmer and remove from the heat. Pour into a suitable container and leave to cool in the fridge.

Start on the sabayon by whisking together the yolks, sugar and champagne in a large bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure the water does not touch the base of the bowl.

Continue to whisk until the mixture thickens. Remove from the heat and continue to whisk occasionally while it cools. Gently fold the cream through the cool champagne mixture.

To serve, place some strawberries at the bottom of tall glasses together with some of the poaching liquid. Spoon over some of the champagne sabayon and serve with the shortbread biscuits.