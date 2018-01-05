>
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
  
Tenterton Fizz
In this article

Tenterton Fizz


Hold onto your hats this one is pretty alcoholic. Paulo Brammer, Chief Mixologist at Tenteron has made a subtle cocktail with one hell of a punch.
Ingredients:
90ml Champagne (or a sparkling wine alternative)
12.5ml Smirnoff Black Vodka
12.5ml Briottet Vanilla
10ml Gomme syrup
1 Apple quarter (skin off)
Ice
Method:
Put the apple quarter and gomme syrup into the shaker and muddle together.

Add the vodka, Briottet Vanilla, lemon juice and ice. Shake for 8 seconds then fine strain in to a flute glass.

Top up with the champagne and add a thin slice of apple to garnish.

15/12/2014
Tags Cocktails
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         