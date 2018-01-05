Tenterton Fizz

Hold onto your hats this one is pretty alcoholic. Paulo Brammer, Chief Mixologist at Tenteron has made a subtle cocktail with one hell of a punch.

Ingredients:

10ml Gomme syrup

Ice

Method:

Put the apple quarter and gomme syrup into the shaker and muddle together.



Add the vodka, Briottet Vanilla, lemon juice and ice. Shake for 8 seconds then fine strain in to a flute glass.



Top up with the champagne and add a thin slice of apple to garnish.