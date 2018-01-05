|
Champagne Cocktail Recipes - best of the bubbly
Tenterton Fizz
Hold onto your hats this one is pretty alcoholic. Paulo Brammer, Chief Mixologist at Tenteron has made a subtle cocktail with one hell of a punch.
Ingredients:
12.5ml Smirnoff Black Vodka
12.5ml Briottet Vanilla
10ml Gomme syrup
1 Apple quarter (skin off)
Ice
Method:
Put the apple quarter and gomme syrup into the shaker and muddle together.
Add the vodka, Briottet Vanilla, lemon juice and ice. Shake for 8 seconds then fine strain in to a flute glass.
Top up with the champagne and add a thin slice of apple to garnish.
